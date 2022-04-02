Pune district reports 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20517 deaths and 272 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 13 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,444 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 15 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,990 and the death toll stood at 9,707 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,294 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Saturday saw 17.78 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.68 million are first doses, 7.81 million are second doses and 287,207 were precautionary doses. A total of 201 sites saw vaccination out of which 147 were government centres and 54 were private
-
Soaring oil prices fuel EV sales in Pune
PUNE Rising petrol and diesel prices is pushing up the Electronic Vehicle's growing share as vehicle registration on Gudi Padwa, considered the auspicious day for purchasing new things, saw registrations of more electronic motorcycles as compared to fuel-run bikes. As per data from Regional Transport Office, Pune, as many as 1,568 electronic motorcycles were registered on April 1 and 2 while 10,268 conventional fuel-run bikes were registered with RTO in these two days.
-
2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth ₹1.85Cr
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested two persons and seized MD powder (methaqualone powder) worth ₹1.85Cr from them. The duo identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41) and Rajendra alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29) were in a SUV from Uran Phata to Killa Junction. The duo had 1.50kg MD powder. The AHTU then registered a case against them at the CBD Belapur police station under the NDPS Act and arrested them.
-
To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles
Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to set up solar power electric poles. This project comes in line with BMC's tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches.
-
30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years. Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition.
-
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
