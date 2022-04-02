Pune district reports 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20517 deaths and 272 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 13 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,444 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 15 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,990 and the death toll stood at 9,707 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,294 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Saturday saw 17.78 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.68 million are first doses, 7.81 million are second doses and 287,207 were precautionary doses. A total of 201 sites saw vaccination out of which 147 were government centres and 54 were private