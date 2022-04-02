Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours
Pune district reported 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district reported 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune district reported 35 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20517 deaths and 272 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 13 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,444 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 15 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,990 and the death toll stood at 9,707 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,294 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Saturday saw 17.78 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.68 million are first doses, 7.81 million are second doses and 287,207 were precautionary doses. A total of 201 sites saw vaccination out of which 147 were government centres and 54 were private

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The spurt in petrol and diesel prices has potentially accelerated the shift to electric vehicles in the city. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, people were seen purchasing electric vehicles at Rajyog e-bike. Walhekarwadi. Chinchwad on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

    Soaring oil prices fuel EV sales in Pune

    PUNE Rising petrol and diesel prices is pushing up the Electronic Vehicle's growing share as vehicle registration on Gudi Padwa, considered the auspicious day for purchasing new things, saw registrations of more electronic motorcycles as compared to fuel-run bikes. As per data from Regional Transport Office, Pune, as many as 1,568 electronic motorcycles were registered on April 1 and 2 while 10,268 conventional fuel-run bikes were registered with RTO in these two days.

  • The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Navi Mumbai arrested two persons and seized drugs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1.85Cr from them. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth 1.85Cr

    The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested two persons and seized MD powder (methaqualone powder) worth 1.85Cr from them. The duo identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41) and Rajendra alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29) were in a SUV from Uran Phata to Killa Junction. The duo had 1.50kg MD powder. The AHTU then registered a case against them at the CBD Belapur police station under the NDPS Act and arrested them.

  • This project comes in line with BMC’s tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles

    Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to set up solar power electric poles. This project comes in line with BMC's tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches.

  • Speaking on the investment scenario, Thackeray said that his government is considering putting together financing options and a fund for EV startups to scale up. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray

    Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years. Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition.

  • The 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be rebuilt with an increased height, says the civic body. (HT PHOTO)

    40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months

    A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out