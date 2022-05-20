Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 42 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Published on May 20, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 8 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,698 and the death toll stood at 7,204.

Pune city reported 31 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,964 and the death toll stood at 9,713.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 3 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 34,7717 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Friday in total 18.34 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.17 million are second doses and 4,14,496 were precautionary doses. A total of 307 sites saw vaccination out of which 226 were government centres and 81 were private centres.

