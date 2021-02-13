IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported

Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Saturday while 621 new cases were reported in the district
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:16 PM IST

Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Saturday while 621 new cases were reported in the district.

The Covid-19 toll reached 3.94 lakh while 3.80 lakh have been declared as recovered. A total of 8,055 were declared dead by the infection and 5,633 patients continued to remain active as patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.

The city has reported 342 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 2,01,041 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,555. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 117 new cases which reached the count to 98,379 while the death toll stood at 1,320 as no new deaths were reported.

Pune rural reported 162 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 94,626 while the death toll stood at 2,135 as two new deaths were reported.

The department reported that 1,773 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.74 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 95.83 per cent. Also, 3,611 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.60 lakh. In addition, 38 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,669. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.5 per cent. Of the 1,52,72,826 laboratory samples 20,60,186 have been tested positive (13.49 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 1,75,418 people are in-home quarantine and 1,746 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sanas ground closure impacting city athletes’ performance: Experts

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:16 PM IST
City athlete Abhar Datta won the bronze medal in the high jump event during the 36th National Junior Athletics concluded in Guwahati recently but believes “regular practice” could have given him the gold
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Saturday while 621 new cases were reported in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Registered beneficiaries not willing to be vaccinated: PCMC health chief

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been reporting less than 50 per cent Covid-19 vaccination on multiple occasions in the past one week which has brought down the district’s overall Covid-19 vaccination percentage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)(HT_PRINT)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)(HT_PRINT)
pune news

Woman's 'suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:23 PM IST
While Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, was not available for comment, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a detailed probe will be carried out and those found guilty will be punished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The burn-out vegetation on the hillside next to new Katraj tunnel, near Shindewadi. A wildfire broke out on Wednesday, February 10. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
The burn-out vegetation on the hillside next to new Katraj tunnel, near Shindewadi. A wildfire broke out on Wednesday, February 10. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

4 reports of tekdi fires in 10 days worry environments, Pune civic authorities

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The biggest fire reported was spread across five kilometres and was spotted by volunteer Shankar Pandey in Mann, Hinjewadi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nets put up at Bhide bridge during a search operation at Mutha riverbed for a “crocodile” after an unknown caller called a rescue helpline of sighting the animal, on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Nets put up at Bhide bridge during a search operation at Mutha riverbed for a “crocodile” after an unknown caller called a rescue helpline of sighting the animal, on Friday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Onlookers crowd Bhide bridge as search underway after “crocodile” sighted in river

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Accoridng to Anil Khaire, chief executive officer, Wild Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre there was only one sighting of a crocodile three years ago in Khadakwasla which was rescued and released in the wild
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Externed criminal arrested with firearm in Pune

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested an externed criminal who was threatening residents with a countrymade firearm and chopper on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Pune: The Pune district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred various IAS officers from postings in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Report of new site for Purandar airport submitted

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST
PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the report regarding the new site for Purandar airport has been submitted to the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the central government should bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:40 PM IST
PUNE: Challenging former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will see the exit of Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming civic body polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
A girl was seen buying a greeting card on the occasion of Valentine’s day on Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
A girl was seen buying a greeting card on the occasion of Valentine’s day on Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Relationships bloomed and doomed during Covid pandemic

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The restrictions imposed by the authorities after the Covid outbreak have impacted the emotional well-being of many as their day-to-day activities were disrupted and were forced to live in confined spaces
READ FULL STORY
Close
City schools have reopened and made masks mandatory for students in lieu with the Covid safety measures. (HT PHOTO)
City schools have reopened and made masks mandatory for students in lieu with the Covid safety measures. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Student turnout on the rise as safety measures win confidence of parents

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST
On Friday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP