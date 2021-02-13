Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported

Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Saturday while 621 new cases were reported in the district.

The Covid-19 toll reached 3.94 lakh while 3.80 lakh have been declared as recovered. A total of 8,055 were declared dead by the infection and 5,633 patients continued to remain active as patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.

The city has reported 342 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 2,01,041 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,555. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 117 new cases which reached the count to 98,379 while the death toll stood at 1,320 as no new deaths were reported.

Pune rural reported 162 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 94,626 while the death toll stood at 2,135 as two new deaths were reported.

The department reported that 1,773 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.74 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 95.83 per cent. Also, 3,611 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.60 lakh. In addition, 38 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,669. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.5 per cent. Of the 1,52,72,826 laboratory samples 20,60,186 have been tested positive (13.49 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 1,75,418 people are in-home quarantine and 1,746 people are in institutional quarantine.