Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported
Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Saturday while 621 new cases were reported in the district.
The Covid-19 toll reached 3.94 lakh while 3.80 lakh have been declared as recovered. A total of 8,055 were declared dead by the infection and 5,633 patients continued to remain active as patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.
The city has reported 342 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 2,01,041 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,555. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 117 new cases which reached the count to 98,379 while the death toll stood at 1,320 as no new deaths were reported.
Pune rural reported 162 new Covid-19 cases which took the final count to 94,626 while the death toll stood at 2,135 as two new deaths were reported.
The department reported that 1,773 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.74 lakh.
The recovery rate in the state is 95.83 per cent. Also, 3,611 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.60 lakh. In addition, 38 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,669. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.5 per cent. Of the 1,52,72,826 laboratory samples 20,60,186 have been tested positive (13.49 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 1,75,418 people are in-home quarantine and 1,746 people are in institutional quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanas ground closure impacting city athletes’ performance: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports three Covid deaths in 24 hours, 621 new cases reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registered beneficiaries not willing to be vaccinated: PCMC health chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman's 'suicide' in Pune: BJP seeks sacking of minister, CM promises probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 reports of tekdi fires in 10 days worry environments, Pune civic authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Onlookers crowd Bhide bridge as search underway after “crocodile” sighted in river
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Externed criminal arrested with firearm in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report of new site for Purandar airport submitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relationships bloomed and doomed during Covid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Student turnout on the rise as safety measures win confidence of parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox