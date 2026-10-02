8 teens on picnic drown in sea at Maharashtra's Diveagar beach

Eight 16-year-old students of a private coaching institute drowned in the Arabian Sea while on a picnic at the Diveagar beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday, with the bodies of all the victims recovered, police said.

A police official at the site after eight male students of a private coaching institute, 'Winners Academy', drowned in the Arabian Sea while on a picnic at Diveagar beach. (PTI)

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These students of Class 11 and 12 were part of a group from coaching institute ‘Winners Academy’ based at Alandi in Pune district, they said.

Located around 170 km from Mumbai, Diveagar is famous for its beach and historic temples.

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Eight students venture into sea, pulled by current

A police officer said a group of 48 students — 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers — had gone for a picnic at the beach for an educational excursion under Dighi coastal police station limits.

Eight students ventured into the sea and were swept away after misjudging the depth of the water and current, he added. Search and rescue teams rushed to the spot following an alert and recovered the bodies, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police identified the deceased as Yash Kiran Wankhede, Soham Tukaram Bhandwalkar, Tanmay Dattatray Vahile, Kaustubh Sandeep Daund, Kaivalya Satish Wasankar, Rajveer Yuvraj Vahile, Pranav Ramdas Bansod and Sumit Bharat Ahire. All of them were 16 years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the deceased as Yash Kiran Wankhede, Soham Tukaram Bhandwalkar, Tanmay Dattatray Vahile, Kaustubh Sandeep Daund, Kaivalya Satish Wasankar, Rajveer Yuvraj Vahile, Pranav Ramdas Bansod and Sumit Bharat Ahire. All of them were 16 years old. {{/usCountry}}

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Terming the incident as “heart-breaking”, Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi, who represents the Alibag assembly constituency in Raigad district, blamed the local administration for the “lack of adequate safety precautions”.

“Such incidents keep happening there time and again, so the local administration must take safety precautions. Young schoolchildren may not be able to assess the risks posed by the sea, including high tide and the depth of water,” he said.

“Schoolchildren have no idea about the sea. It’s not a pond, it’s the sea....They cannot gauge the high tide or the depth of the water. Moreover, these children might not even know how to swim,” Dalvi said, urging the local MLA and MP to look into the issue.

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Prashant Kurhade, chairman of the Alandi Municipal Council, told PTI that some of the students were from Alandi town itself, while others were from neighbouring Kelgaon.”We have been contacting the families,” he said, adding that some of the parents had already left for Diveagar.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X termed the deaths as extremely tragic and painful. Condoling with the families who lost their children, he said the local administration was coordinating the transportation of the bodies.

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Frequently Asked Questions What happened to the students from Winners Academy? Eight 16-year-old students from an Alandi-based private academy drowned at Diveagar beach during an educational trip. What were the destinations for the educational excursion? The itinerary included Raigad Fort and Shrivardhan Beach. How many students were part of the group? The group consisted of 42 students and six teachers. What were the safety concerns raised following the incident? Questions were raised over safety arrangements during the excursion and the communication by the institute after the tragedy.