Pune division scores 91.32 passing percentage

Pune: The pass percentage of 91.32 for Pune division in the Class 12 exam declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday is lower than the 2024 figure of 94.44 by 3.12 per cent. Fergusson College students celebrate the success of their HSC Class 12 exam toppers Maya Dilip Mane (Arts) and (right) Ananya Sanjay Singh (Science) at the college campus in Pune on Monday. HSC pass percentage of 91.32 for Pune division is lower than the 2024 figure of 94.44 by 3.12 per cent. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

As per the information given by the Pune board, of the 242,671 students who appeared for the examination from different streams, 221,631 were declared passed. Like the state count, the passing percentage of girls is high even in the Pune division with 95.05 per cent of girls and 88.13 per cent of boys.

Of the Pune, Ahilyanagar and Solapur districts under the Pune board division, Pune outscored with 95.19 per cent, followed by Solapur 93.88 and Ahilyanagar 93.40.

Tanishka Vaishampayan topped in Commerce stream at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) with 96.83 per cent. New English School Ramanbaug Junior College scored 100 per cent passing result with Chinmay Deshpande standing first in Science stream with 72.17 per cent.

Shruti Shivaji Jadhav, daughter of waste collector Shivaji Vitthal Jadhav, scored 82.17 per cent in Arts stream from Modern College. Shruti aspires to pursue masters in economics and become a professor.