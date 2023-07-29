Maha ISIS moduIe case: I came to know Dr Sarkar was staying in our society from media, says neighbour

PUNE For the residents of Parmar Pawan Society in Kondhwa, 43-year-old anaesthesiologist Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar is a stranger. For the people living at the 87 flats of the housing society, the arrest of Dr Sarkar by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Maharashtra ISIS module case on Thursday has come as a shock. Dr Sarkar’s colleagues at the hospital said he was a popular consulting anaesthesiologist. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

While the flat occupied by Dr Sarkar was found locked, many neighbours refused to speak as media persons had been visiting the building since early morning after the news broke out. Many curious onlookers had also gathered outside the housing society.

Ranganath Wadekar, chairman, Parmar Pavan Society, said, “Dr Sarkar has been staying at the society since a long time. As is the case with any metro kind of cities, here also residents keep to themselves. Occupants are in a state of shock over the incident.”

A woman resident of the society said that she had not seen the doctor on the premises. “We came to know about him only through the media,” she said.

Dr Sarkar’s colleagues at the hospital said he was a popular consulting anaesthesiologist. He completed his MBBS in 2001 from BJ Government Medical College in Pune and MD Anaesthesia from the same college in 2006. He is known to speak English, Marathi, Hindi and German languages and has 18 publications co-authored with field experts, sources said.

Meanwhile, the central agency seized incriminating materials comprising electronic gadgets and documents related to ISIS, during searches at Sarkar’s Kondhwa house. His arrest is the fifth in the case filed by NIA on June 28. Four others arrested by NIA on July 3 include Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias AbuNusaiba from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

