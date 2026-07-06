Pune EV registrations surge 39% in H1 2026

Uncertainty over global fuel supplies leading to rising prices amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia appears to have accelerated Pune’s shift towards electric mobility, with electric vehicle (EV) registrations in the city rising 39% during the first six months of 2026. Regional transport office (RTO) officials said concerns over volatile petrol, diesel and CNG prices; coupled with lower running costs of EVs; and improving charging infrastructure; have prompted more buyers to opt for electric vehicles.

The figure also exceeds the 14,809 EVs registered in the first half of 2024, indicating sustained growth in electric mobility. (FILE)

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According to data from the Pune RTO, 21,024 electric vehicles were registered between January and June 2026, up by 5,907 vehicles from 15,117 registrations during the corresponding period last year. The figure also exceeds the 14,809 EVs registered in the first half of 2024, indicating sustained growth in electric mobility.

The increase in EV registrations comes against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have fuelled concerns over crude oil supplies and the possibility of higher fuel prices. While there has been no direct disruption in fuel availability, uncertainty over future prices has strengthened the appeal of electric vehicles as a more economical alternative. The shift has also gathered momentum following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable and alternative sources of energy.

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{{^usCountry}} Pune, one of Maharashtra’s leading EV markets, has seen registrations gather pace since February this year. Monthly registrations, which earlier hovered between 2,000 and 2,500; have now consistently crossed the 3,000-mark, driven primarily by demand for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune, one of Maharashtra’s leading EV markets, has seen registrations gather pace since February this year. Monthly registrations, which earlier hovered between 2,000 and 2,500; have now consistently crossed the 3,000-mark, driven primarily by demand for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. {{/usCountry}}

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Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “Pune has witnessed a significant rise in electric vehicle registrations over the past few months. The growth has become more pronounced since February, with electric two-wheelers accounting for the largest share of new registrations. Better charging infrastructure, lower operating costs and increasing public awareness about sustainable mobility are encouraging more citizens to shift towards electric vehicles. If this trend continues, Pune is expected to remain one of the leading cities in EV adoption in Maharashtra.”

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The total number of registered electric vehicles in Pune has now crossed 1.6 lakh, underscoring the city’s growing preference for cleaner mobility. Electric two-wheelers account for more than 1.25 lakh of these vehicles, making them the dominant segment. Demand for electric passenger cars has also been rising steadily as more buyers factor in long-term savings on fuel and maintenance. Industry experts attribute the trend to improved charging infrastructure, expanding model choices, and stronger after-sales support, which have boosted consumer confidence.

For many buyers, the economics of ownership has become the deciding factor. Karan Makwana, a software professional from Pune who purchased an electric scooter earlier this year, said, “I had been planning to replace my petrol scooter for some time, but the uncertainty surrounding fuel prices finally convinced me to buy an electric scooter. My daily commuting cost has reduced significantly, charging is convenient near my workplace, and maintenance expenses are much lower. Apart from saving money, I also feel I’m contributing towards reducing pollution.”

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