Pune experiences light rain and thunderstorms, 3.7 mm rainfall recorded

The city witnessed rainfall in many parts with gusty wind, as the temperature dropped by five degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. The maximum temperature was 30.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 17.4 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain at Sukhasagar nagar in Katraj on Tuesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The unseasonal rain saw waterlogging in Koregaon Park and Vimannagar. Various areas also witnessed traffic jams

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 3.7mm rainfall on Tuesday. The city witnessed heavy rains with lightning in a few places while there was no rain in certain areas and a few places witnessed very light rain.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said, “Pune city and district is under cloud cover Cumulonimbus (CB cell developed) and it is raining with thunder and lightning. Thunderstorms with light rain started from around 0400 hrs IST at Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday. It lasted for two hours.”

“Since it was raining with thunderous activity it was not continuous in many areas including the city and district. There is a chance of very light rain on Wednesday,” added Kashyapi.

Parbhani was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, while Ratnagiri was the hottest at 37 degrees Celsius.

The city also witnessed rain on Monday evening in Navi Peth, Garware College, Kothrud, Dandekar Pool, Dhanori, Sadashiv Peth, and Tilak Road areas while Deccan and Ghole Road areas witnessed rain with lightning.

Manchar Avasari area of Ambegaon taluka was lashed by strong gale force winds and hail storms damaging farms.

Crops damaged

Unseasonal rains have caused huge damage to agriculture. Windstorms and unseasonal rains have caused immense damage to the wheat crop, gram crop which have been uprooted in many places.

Some crops have survived, but their quality has deteriorated so farmers will not get a good price.

It has rained in Buldhana, Palghar, Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Ratnagiri districts. Due to unseasonal rains in Buldhana, wheat, gram, and onion crops have been damaged.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Due to unseasonal rains in many parts of the state, farmers have suffered losses. I have told all the district collectors to do the recce of the damaged farms and once the panchma is done, the state government will help farmers.”

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said, “Farmers have suffered due to unseasonal rains and I will raise the issue of farmers in the state assembly.”