Pune: FDA conducts checks on ice as demand rises in summer

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Pune will soon begin with tests and checks on ice creams and carbonated drinks by this week. Aside from that, officials stated that they have begun cleanliness inspections for ice and fruits as demand for them goes up during the summer season.

“Our Hygiene checks for the production procedure of ice have started, and we are taking the samples from various companies for testing. We are keeping strict tabs on these producers,” stated Arjun Bhujbal, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune Division.

Roadside hawkers, juice centres, or eateries buying ice have been advised by the authority to keep a record of from where they purchased the ice, officials said.

This inspection is taking place throughout the city, and the FDA is advising all buyers to ask for a bill upon purchase as it validates their originality and authenticates the consumption capability of the ice they are selling to the consumers.

“Any shop or vendor who does not have a purchase bill on their ice is being urged to bring one forth upon purchase. We keep our hygiene checks stringent and not having proof of purchase from a licensed seller is non-compromisable. Any shop found not having such a bill of purchase is issued a notice for the same.” Bhujbal further added.

Currently, there have been no companies that have had a problem with their permit or producing licenses.

The FDA has taken a firm stand as they are considering the health and safety of the citizens of Pune as a priority and are not being lenient with companies that do not provide them with a valid license to sell ice or a valid bill from a licensed production company.

They are ensuring that as summer approaches and the demand for ice increases, its cleanliness and hygiene are not jeopardised in any way.

