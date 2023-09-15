Pune FDA raids food factory, seizes adulterated milk stock worth 10.73 lakh

In a major crackdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flying squad, busted a milk production adulteration racket inside a factory in Pirangut and seized material worth ₹10.73 lakh during a raid on Wednesday evening.

According to the FDA authorities, several complaints were received regarding manufacturing and sale of adulterated milk products including ice cream at Krishna Food Centre.

The FDA officials stated that they had seized adulterated skim milk powder, ice cream, vegetable and Palmolive oil worth ₹10.73 lakh. Two tonnes of adulterated ice cream were confiscated and had to be disposed of as it was unfit for consumption.

The FDA authorities further ordered closure of the establishment as it was violating business and FDA rules and regulations. Sweets, snacks, sauces and spices produced from the adulterated material were being sold without any impunity in the market, said officials.

The raid was carried out jointly by FDA assistant commissioner Narayan Sarkate, food safety officers Asmita Gaikwad, and Sopan Ingle. According to Sarkate, “The adulterated products posed a serious health risk and were meant to be sold in Pirangut, Ghotawade Phata, Bhukum, Bhugaon, and other areas. All the seized goods were subsequently destroyed to prevent their further distribution which would have let to a serious health hazard.”

