Pune flower market remains incomplete after nearly a decade

Nearly a decade after work began on the new flower market at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises, the project remains incomplete, forcing hundreds of traders to operate from congested spaces.

Despite repeated assurances and missed deadlines, it has yet to be commissioned. (HT)

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Launched in 2016 during the tenure of former APMC administrator Dilip Khaire, the project was envisioned as a modern marketplace for Pune’s expanding floriculture trade. Despite repeated assurances and missed deadlines, it has yet to be commissioned.

Soon after assuming office, State Marketing minister Jaykumar Rawal announced the remaining work would be completed within 100 days. Officials later said the market would be ready by May this year, but that deadline also passed.

Originally planned as an eight-storey building costing ₹54 crore, the project has since been redesigned into an 11-storey complex, pushing the cost to around ₹118 crore. Officials said nearly 90% of the work is complete, but pending construction and final clearances continue to delay its inauguration.

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{{^usCountry}} Flower merchants said the delay has hampered business expansion even as demand from households, religious institutions, weddings and the hospitality sector continues to grow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flower merchants said the delay has hampered business expansion even as demand from households, religious institutions, weddings and the hospitality sector continues to grow. {{/usCountry}}

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Sagar Bhosale, coordinator of the Akhil Pune Phool Bazaar Adate Association, said the city’s growth has made a larger flower market essential.

“Pune has expanded significantly over the past decade, and the flower trade has grown along with it. Traders need larger commercial spaces to meet increasing demand. At present, the committee is proposing shops of around 80 to 100 square feet, which are too small for the wholesale flower business. Merchants require bigger units so they can store, sort and conduct business efficiently,” Bhosale said.

Traders said the existing market faces a severe space crunch, especially during Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali and the wedding season, when heavy footfall disrupts the movement of traders, customers and vehicles.

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Congested passages, piled with flower baskets and delivery vehicles, delay unloading and affect the quality of perishable flowers. Vendors said the lack of dedicated loading and unloading bays further worsens the problem.

They also cited inadequate parking, traffic congestion and the absence of modern storage facilities. They said the new market was expected to resolve these issues, but businesses continue to function from outdated premises.

Residents, too, expressed disappointment.

Ashish Patil, a regular visitor, said, “The flower market supplies flowers for almost every festival, wedding and religious event in Pune. A modern market has been under construction for years, yet people are still waiting. Such public infrastructure projects should be completed on time.”

Prajakta Ghodke, another resident, said better infrastructure would benefit traders and customers alike.

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“The existing market becomes extremely crowded, especially during festivals. A spacious and well-planned market will improve safety, traffic movement and the overall shopping experience. Authorities should ensure the remaining work is completed without further delays.”

With construction reportedly nearing completion, traders are urging authorities to announce an inauguration date and operationalise the long-delayed facility, which they say is crucial for Pune’s growing floriculture trade.