Pune Growth Hub: Divisional commissioner seeks priority list of infra projects

PUNE: The Pune Growth Hub, a long-term development plan focusing on economic growth, quality of life and sustainable urban development across the Pune region, received a fresh impetus on Tuesday after divisional commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale asked the executive committee, during a review meeting, to prepare a priority list of key infrastructure projects to be funded over the next five years under a proposed ₹5,000-crore central grant allocation. Tower cranes operate in a residential building construction site at the Jaypee Wish Town Project, developed by Jaypee Infratech Ltd., in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Fifteen miles east of India’s capital lies Jaypee Wish Town, a sprawling 1,162-acre site spotted with unfinished residential towers that embody the human cost of the nation’s bad-loan mess and point to the difficulty of resolving it. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The instruction followed the presentation of a draft proposal for the Pune Growth Hub initiative by McKinsey, the consulting firm, during the meeting. The proposal will be submitted to NITI Aayog, one of the nodal agencies, for further consideration.

The ₹80,000-crore comprehensive economic master plan proposes to transform the 6,914-sq km Pune Metropolitan Region into a global hub for technology, manufacturing, AI, and innovation, with a special focus on EVs, semiconductors, clean-tech, and aerospace.

Teli-Ugale instructed officials to finalise project proposals after assessing implementation challenges and infrastructure requirements. She also asked them to evaluate potential hurdles during project execution before finalising the list.

The meeting was attended by Maha Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari, district collector Jitendra Dudi, PMRDA additional commissioner K Manjulaxmi, Pune Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Gajanan Patil, McKinsey representative Raunak Shah and PIC director Dinanath Kholkar.