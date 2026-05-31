PUNE: In the aftermath of the deadly hooch tragedy that claimed seventeen lives, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday launched an intensive crackdown and registered nine cases against individuals involved in manufacturing, storing, and selling illicit country-made liquor. Pune hooch tragedy: Crackdown on illegal liquor trade continues, 9 booked in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Following directions from senior officers after the spurious liquor deaths, police teams from multiple stations conducted coordinated raids across the jurisdictions. The operation targeted illegal liquor manufacturing units, storage facilities and distribution networks suspected of operating without authorisation.

The action was carried out in Dehu Road, Shirgaon, Hinjewadi, Chinchwad, South Mahalunge, Pimpri, Alandi and adjoining areas.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Kadam of Dehu Road, Sneha Nanawat of Bhandgaon in Daund, Dhanraj Nat of Hinjewadi, Sayali Rathod of Akurdi railway station area, Tulsi Rawalkar of Pimpri, Nirmala Rajput of Charholi, Varsha Bhat of Pimpri, Duresh Rathod of Mahalunge and a juvenile in conflict with the law.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and other applicable laws, officials said.

“Nine individuals, including five women and a juvenile, have been booked under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway,” a senior Pimpri-Chinchwad Police officer said.

The officer added that a large quantity of raw material used for manufacturing illicit liquor was confiscated and similar action would continue in the coming days.

Officials said the drive is part of a larger effort to dismantle illegal liquor networks operating in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region and prevent a recurrence of incidents similar to the recent hooch tragedy.