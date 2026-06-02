Pune: Doctors warn that survivors of the Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad hooch tragedy may face serious long-term health complications, including blindness, neurological disorders, and organ damage.

Pune hooch tragedy: Survivors may face lifelong health complications, warn doctors

The warning comes as the death toll in the suspected methanol poisoning case has risen to 17. Of these, 13 deaths have been reported from Pimpri Chinchwad and four from Pune, officials said.

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Nine patients are still undergoing treatment at government hospitals. Five are admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), while four are being treated at Aundh District Hospital (ADH). Six patients remain in intensive care units, while three are stable and under close observation, doctors said.

The suspected presence of methanol in the spurious liquor has raised concerns about permanent damage to the eyes, brain, kidneys and nervous system among survivors.

Methanol, an industrial chemical commonly used in solvents, paints and fuels, is highly toxic and unfit for human consumption. Once ingested, it is converted into toxic compounds that can lead to blindness, organ failure and death, they said.

“The immediate priority is to save lives. However, survivors may face long-term complications and will need regular follow-up to assess damage to the eyes, brain, kidneys and nervous system,” said Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune District Civil Surgeon.

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{{^usCountry}} According to doctors, methanol poisoning can cause irreversible damage to the optic nerve, resulting in partial or complete blindness. Survivors may also experience memory loss, difficulty concentrating, tremors, movement disorders, cardiac issues and other neurological problems that can persist for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to doctors, methanol poisoning can cause irreversible damage to the optic nerve, resulting in partial or complete blindness. Survivors may also experience memory loss, difficulty concentrating, tremors, movement disorders, cardiac issues and other neurological problems that can persist for years. {{/usCountry}}

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In severe cases, methanol can damage the kidneys and other vital organs. Some patients may require prolonged medical monitoring, rehabilitation and specialist care even after recovering from the immediate effects of poisoning.

According to treating doctors, many victims reported symptoms, including dizziness, weakness, headache, uneasiness, vision-related problems, frothing at the mouth, breathing difficulties and a sudden drop in heart rate.

“The symptoms observed among the deceased and critically ill patients were consistent with severe toxic poisoning. Many of them had vision-related complaints and breathing difficulties when they reached the hospital,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCMH.

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Dr Pravin Soni, head of medicine department at YCMH, said illicit liquor poses a serious threat to public health. “Hooch is unregulated, potent and poisonous. People consuming it can develop vision problems, cardiac complications and neurological disorders, apart from other health issues. Even after discharge, patients must remain vigilant and seek medical evaluation if they develop symptoms,” he said.

Dr Soni said methanol is rapidly absorbed by the human body, making early treatment critical. “When patients reach the hospital in the initial stages, treatment is more effective, and treatment outcomes are better. Many patients in this case came to the hospital one or two days after consuming the liquor,” he added.

Doctors have advised all survivors of the tragedy to undergo regular medical check-ups in the coming months to detect and manage delayed complications that may emerge long after recovery.

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