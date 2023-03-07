Pune hopes to get sizeable funds for projects in state budget

Pune is expecting requisite funds for various projects in the state budget for 2023-24 that will be presented on Thursday (March 9).

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the charge of finance minister will present the budget.

During the last budget 2022-23, the then finance minister Ajit Pawar had allocated ₹1,500 crore for Pune Ring Road plan and decided to bear 80 per cent cost of the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway project.

Considering that Pune is the second biggest city in Maharashtra after Mumbai, it is likely to get more weightage in the budget. With civic elections lined up in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in the coming days, many projects such as airport, Metro, and ring road may get funds.

Fadnavis, during a recent meeting with BJP workers, announced to give funding for land acquisition for Katraj-Kondhwa Road and flyover and underpass projects.

Meanwhile, PMC has submitted a demand letter to the state government seeking funds for various projects, including 20 flyovers and underpasses.

PMC road department head VJ Kulkarni said, “We have asked the state government to help for land acquisition for Katraj-Kondhwa Road land acquisition, besides completion of various flyovers and underpasses.”