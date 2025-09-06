Pune hosts first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025

Pune: The first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025 on Geospatial Innovation & Frontier Technologies for Sustainability (GIFTS) in Pune brought together more than 400 participants from India and abroad, including 40 speakers, 150 oral presenters, and 100 poster presenters. The three-day summit by International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), hosted across Symbiosis International University, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Yashada (Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration), covered knowledge, governance, and industry tracks. Day one focused on geospatial applications in governance and youth-centric sessions, day two saw talks from professor Dan Blumberg (Ben Gurion University, Israel), Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, and senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists and concluding day on September 3 covered technical sessions, poster presentations, and the Geo-Vision 2025 Student Congress showcasing student innovations.

