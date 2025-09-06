Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune hosts first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 07:24 am IST

The first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025 in Pune brought together more than 400 participants from India and abroad

Pune: The first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025 on Geospatial Innovation & Frontier Technologies for Sustainability (GIFTS) in Pune brought together more than 400 participants from India and abroad, including 40 speakers, 150 oral presenters, and 100 poster presenters. The three-day summit by International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), hosted across Symbiosis International University, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Yashada (Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration), covered knowledge, governance, and industry tracks. Day one focused on geospatial applications in governance and youth-centric sessions, day two saw talks from professor Dan Blumberg (Ben Gurion University, Israel), Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, and senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists and concluding day on September 3 covered technical sessions, poster presentations, and the Geo-Vision 2025 Student Congress showcasing student innovations.

The first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025 in Pune brought together more than 400 participants from India and abroad. (HT)
The first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025 in Pune brought together more than 400 participants from India and abroad. (HT)

News / Cities / Pune / Pune hosts first-ever ISPRS GIFTS Summit 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On