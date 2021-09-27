Pune hoteliers seek deadline extension till 1 am

Pune: Pune hoteliers and bar owners have sought closing extension till 1 am from the existing timings of 10 pm. The representatives of the Pune hoteliers’ association have written to the district authorities for timings of restaurants and bars till 1 am, like pre-Covid days.

“We submitted the letter to the district authorities last week and will also request deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to consider it during the meeting scheduled this Friday,” said Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (Praha), that has around 8,500 members.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) order issued on August 8, the dine-in timings for restaurants have been set till 10 pm. With reported drop in Covid cases, the state government has taken steps to ease curbs. Post Covid review meeting last week, Pawar said that Pune district may see fewer curbs, giving hope to hoteliers to have extended timings.

“The decision will be taken after next Friday’s Covid review meet,” Pawar had said. “As the dine-in is allowed only till 10 pm, we cannot accept customers after 9.15 pm-9.30 pm. Post 10 pm, police authorities visit us to check if the deadline is followed. Home delivery is allowed till late,” said Shetty.

Many restaurant owners cited financial loss during the lockdown period. “In metro cities, bars and restaurants are allowed to remain open till 1 am. However, every restaurant owner chooses the operation timings suitable to the business. The lockdowns have severely hit our business. With drop in Covid cases, we expect to see businesses back on track and recover losses,” said Arun Shinde, a restaurant owner in Baner.

“The request would be considered and a final decision would be taken and announced after discussion with all stakeholders,” said Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol.

Pune municipal commissioner and divisional commissioner did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the issue.