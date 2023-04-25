New Cargo terminal at Pune airport to start by May end

Pune -

The new cargo terminal at the Pune International Airport, with a freight capacity of 36,000 tonnes, is likely to be operational by the end of May. Apart from that, the airport is likely to get more international destinations starting next month.

In a boost to the city’s commerce and industry, the freight facility at the airport will be operational soon, with 95 per cent of the construction completed.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has begun the process of relocating the cargo facilities to this new site within the Pune airport grounds.

The operations of this cargo facility at the new location will be monitored by AAI affiliate ‘AAI Cargo Logistics and allied services firm’.

The aviation ministry has been working on numerous extension projects at the Lohegaon airport for the past two years.

“The new cargo terminal is nearing completion, and the work will soon be completed. We intend to begin operations by the end of May, and the final touches of work, such as the installation of CCTV cameras and other small tasks, are already underway. The ability to carry cargo items would be increased once this new terminal is completely operating,” according to Pune Airport director Santosh Doke.

The existing capacity of the cargo facility is 25,000 tonnes which will be increased to 36,000 tonnes at the new facility. As if now domestic cargo transportation has been operated from the Pune airport, while most of the logistic companies have to send their goods to international destinations from Mumbai airport. If the space for the cargo facility is increased from the Pune airport, several new domestic destinations along with international cities will also be added to the cargo services.

“We are pleased that the cargo capacity at Pune airport will be increased soon, as we frequently have to send our goods through Mumbai airport to various international destinations at higher rates. The new facility will benefit not just the local businesses but also our overseas customers,” said Sachin Patange, a dry fruit wholesale merchant from the city.