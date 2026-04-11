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Pune journalist booked on voyeurism charge for filming woman at lodge

Pune journalist booked on voyeurism charge for filming woman at lodge

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, Police have registered a case of voyeurism against a television journalist in Pune for allegedly filming a woman in an objectionable position without her consent at a lodge in the city, officials said on Saturday.

Pune journalist booked on voyeurism charge for filming woman at lodge

The FIR was filed against Rohan Kadam under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 77 and 3 at the Vishrambaug police station here, while the complaint mentions that he was accompanied by three other journalists, they said.

The incident took place on April 8 when the accused had checked into a room at a lodge in Budhwar Peth, which houses a red light area.

In her complaint, the woman said that while she was wearing her saree after establishing "physical relations with a customer", she realised that an unidentified person was filming her through a net above the partition wall between the rooms.

She opened the door of her room and knocked on the adjacent door, asking the person to come out, the FIR said.

"We do not agree with this and clarify that PUWJ will not come in the way of the probe," the letter stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune journalist booked on voyeurism charge for filming woman at lodge
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune journalist booked on voyeurism charge for filming woman at lodge
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