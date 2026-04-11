Pune, Police have registered a case of voyeurism against a television journalist in Pune for allegedly filming a woman in an objectionable position without her consent at a lodge in the city, officials said on Saturday.

Pune journalist booked on voyeurism charge for filming woman at lodge

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The FIR was filed against Rohan Kadam under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 77 and 3 at the Vishrambaug police station here, while the complaint mentions that he was accompanied by three other journalists, they said.

The incident took place on April 8 when the accused had checked into a room at a lodge in Budhwar Peth, which houses a red light area.

In her complaint, the woman said that while she was wearing her saree after establishing "physical relations with a customer", she realised that an unidentified person was filming her through a net above the partition wall between the rooms.

She opened the door of her room and knocked on the adjacent door, asking the person to come out, the FIR said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The woman sought clarification from Kadam, who gave vague answers and refused to show his phone. When the lodge operator, the woman and others questioned him, he claimed that they were a group of four journalists conducting a sting operation," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The woman sought clarification from Kadam, who gave vague answers and refused to show his phone. When the lodge operator, the woman and others questioned him, he claimed that they were a group of four journalists conducting a sting operation," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Kadam was assaulted when he allegedly tried to flee from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Kadam was assaulted when he allegedly tried to flee from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman later approached the Vishrambaug police station and lodged a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman later approached the Vishrambaug police station and lodged a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We have registered a case in this regard and further probe is on," a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have registered a case in this regard and further probe is on," a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Pune Union of Working Journalists has written a letter to city Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, seeking action against the journalist for the alleged act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Pune Union of Working Journalists has written a letter to city Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, seeking action against the journalist for the alleged act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the letter, the journalists' body said there were murmurs that some journalists and others were trying to ensure that no offence is registered in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the letter, the journalists' body said there were murmurs that some journalists and others were trying to ensure that no offence is registered in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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"We do not agree with this and clarify that PUWJ will not come in the way of the probe," the letter stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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