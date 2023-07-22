Home / Cities / Pune News / Landlord neglects police verification of 3 men on NIA radar: Police

Landlord neglects police verification of 3 men on NIA radar: Police

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 23, 2023 03:51 PM IST

On Tuesday, the Kothrud police had arrested Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki hailing from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh (MP) during night patrolling

Pune: The investigation agencies have found that the landlord who rented out the flat in Kondhwa to three men, two of whom were arrested for being on the list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism activities, did not carry out mandatory police verification of his tenants.

Police probe found that the rented flat was occupied by three individuals who were allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation under the NIA’s radar for their involvement in allegedly hatching a bomb blast conspiracy in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police probe found that the rented flat was occupied by three individuals who were allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation under the NIA’s radar for their involvement in allegedly hatching a bomb blast conspiracy in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Tuesday, the Kothrud police had arrested Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki hailing from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh (MP) during night patrolling. The third accused has been identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz Shafiurrehman Alam.

Police probe found that the rented flat was occupied by three individuals who were allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation under the NIA’s radar for their involvement in allegedly hatching a bomb blast conspiracy in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, “The landlord failed to produce police verification documents of tenants which is a major flaw related to safety and security concerns. The landlord’s failure to carry out police verification has put the locality at risk.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 3, Suhail Sharma said, “We are appealing to all landlords in the city and also reminding them of their responsibility to conduct thorough background checks before letting out their premises to potential tenants.’’

Sharma said the incident serves as a reminder of the significance of community cooperation and adherence to security protocols in the ongoing battle against terrorism and criminal activities.

During investigation, it was found that the suspects were associated with Sufa, a terrorist organisation based in Madhya Pradesh and inspired from ISIS and had allegedly hatched a bomb blast plan in Jaipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out