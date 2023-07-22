Landlord neglects police verification of 3 men on NIA radar: Police

Pune: The investigation agencies have found that the landlord who rented out the flat in Kondhwa to three men, two of whom were arrested for being on the list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism activities, did not carry out mandatory police verification of his tenants. Police probe found that the rented flat was occupied by three individuals who were allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation under the NIA’s radar for their involvement in allegedly hatching a bomb blast conspiracy in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Tuesday, the Kothrud police had arrested Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki hailing from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh (MP) during night patrolling. The third accused has been identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz Shafiurrehman Alam.

Police probe found that the rented flat was occupied by three individuals who were allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation under the NIA’s radar for their involvement in allegedly hatching a bomb blast conspiracy in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, “The landlord failed to produce police verification documents of tenants which is a major flaw related to safety and security concerns. The landlord’s failure to carry out police verification has put the locality at risk.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 3, Suhail Sharma said, “We are appealing to all landlords in the city and also reminding them of their responsibility to conduct thorough background checks before letting out their premises to potential tenants.’’

Sharma said the incident serves as a reminder of the significance of community cooperation and adherence to security protocols in the ongoing battle against terrorism and criminal activities.

During investigation, it was found that the suspects were associated with Sufa, a terrorist organisation based in Madhya Pradesh and inspired from ISIS and had allegedly hatched a bomb blast plan in Jaipur.

