PMPML plans to restart bus service to Pune airport

Pune:

Following demand from flyers, PMPML plans to restart bus service from Pune airport to various destinations. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering the growing demand for feeder bus service at Pune airport, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) plans to resurrect the network that connects crucial city junctions to the airfield. Previously, due to a low response to the service, the PMPML reduced the number of buses from 35 to 10, and since 2022 November, the service was suspended by the public transport authority.

“Please start the buses to and from the Pune airport. Bengaluru airport has superb bus service and I hope PMPML improves the connectivity soon,” Ramesh Gaikwad, a frequent flier, tweeted on Tuesday.

In response to his social media post, the PMPML issued a statement saying, “Due to meagre response from citizens the bus service from PMPML is currently discontinued. We will surely try to restart the service if the demand increases.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were electric buses given by PMPML to Pune airport at Lohegaon, and a dedicated space was given to park the buses inside the airport premises. However, there were few takers for buses travelling to Kothrud, Chinchwad, Swargate, Hadapsar and other parts of the city. Mostly during the evening peak hours, passengers would travel by these buses, but due to poor response, the number of buses was reduced by the PMPML and then eventually stopped in 2022.