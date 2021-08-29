Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune man allegedly kills wife for giving birth to girl, held

The police suspect the man to have killed the woman in the hours between 8pm on Friday and 8:30am on August 28. The husband allegedly strangled the woman while she was asleep
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:05 PM IST
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 498(a) (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 26-old-man for allegedly killing his wife for giving birth to a baby girl. The incident took place on Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as Changuna Jadhav (20), while the arrested man was identified as Yogesh Kailas Jadhav (26), both residents of the Chandanwadi area of Chandkhed in Mawal.

The man works as a labourer while the woman was a housewife, said police.

The police suspect the man to have killed the woman in the hours between 8pm on Friday and 8:30am on Saturday. The husband allegedly strangled the woman while she was asleep.

As per the complaint the arrested man had started assaulting his wife from the time she delivered a baby girl. The birth of a girl child had caused friction between the two as the man blamed the woman for the gender of the child, said police.

“They had been married since 2018. They have a six month old daughter. After the daughter’s birth, they had started fighting because of his belief that she was responsible for giving birth to a girl child. He tried to run away on his bike after killing her. We followed his vehicle to Mahalunge where he was arrested,” said police sub-inspector Sandeep Gadilkar of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Gadilkar of Talegaon Dabhade police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 498(a) (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

