Pune: Man assaults wife over Ganpati decoration, booked

A man was booked for allegedly assaulting his 31-year-old wife for not decorating the Ganesh idol amid festivities. The incident took place in Wadgaon Budruk on Wednesday.

In her complaint, the woman said, on August 31, she was beaten up by her husband and mother-in-law as she did not decorate the Ganesh idol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, when she was about to leave home with her children, her husband threatened and beat her up with an iron rod. In this assault, she was seriously injured and had to undergo plastic surgery on her nose, said police officials on Saturday.

Police sub-inspector Kishore Kamble said, “We have registered a first information report (FIR) against the man and his mother and further action will be taken as per investigation.”

Sinhgad road police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 498 a(harassment of the woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}