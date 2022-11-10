Pune Metro begins large-scale road repair works

Following criticism that the ongoing metro work has resulted in damaged roads, the Maha-Metro has taken up road repairs on a large scale even as it claims to have removed the barricades wherever the metro work is over.

Of the 33 km road between Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Swargate and Vanaz and Ramwadi, 25 km is elevated. Of the 25 km, 12 km was inaugurated on March 6 this year while work on the remaining 13 km of elevated road is currently underway. With the metro works between Vanaz and Garware, PCMC and Phugewadi, and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Bund garden having been completed, the barricades there have been removed and the roads have been restored. However, the use of heavy machinery in the metro works has caused damage to the roads at many places, and the Maha Metro is now repairing potholes, manholes, pipelines and footpaths at these spots.

On his part, the Maha Metro spokesperson said, “The Metro has always taken the stance of removing the barricades and opening the road to traffic after the works are completed. Therefore, there was no traffic jam on the curved road even when the metro work was going on.”

According to the spokesperson, the stretch between Elphinstone road and MSEB chowk, and Elphinstone road and the railway crossing at Bopodi has been fully asphalted. Also, the road between Khadki police station and railway underpass and railway underpass and Sai mandir chowk in Khadki has been asphalted. Asphalting works have also been carried out at Kalyani nagar, Bund garden and Pune station (RTO to Ramwadi section). Further, asphalting works have been taken up at Ahilyabai Holkar chowk, Nashik phata and Phugewadi on the PCMC to Phugewadi route. It is learned that the manholes are being repaired during asphalting. As soon as the metro work is over, the barricades will be removed and the road will be restored and road works will be taken up. The concerned project engineers have been instructed to remove the barricades or reduce the width of the barricades upon completion of the metro work to help reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Recently, the Maha Metro completed the viaduct work on the elevated road from Phugewadi to Civil court. Therefore, the iron barricades on this route have been removed. From time to time, wherever work on the elevated track or the stations has been completed, the Metro has removed the barricades and restored and opened the road to traffic.

Measures to reduce traffic congestion

Regular maintenance of roads on metro lines and regular maintenance of footpaths; covering of drainage; filling of potholes; divider works.

Roads where the metro works are underway have been barricaded and made safe for traffic. Apart from this, traffic notices, route notices, reflectors, night lights, solar-powered traffic noticeboards etc. have been put up.

At present, the Metro is working on the construction of new roads at Bund garden, Khadki, Kalyani nagar etc. Work is also underway to restore the footpaths between these corridors.