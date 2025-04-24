Menu Explore
Pune Metro commences work on PCMC to Bhakti- Shakti route

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 24, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Work on the first segment of the Pune Metro’s extended route from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Bhakti-Shakti Chowk has begun, said officials. The segment-launching girder was installed at Khandoba Mal Chowk on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, work commenced on laying 12 segments between piers 453 and 454, with four segments already placed. (HT)
According to Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), the PCMC–Bhakti-Shakti stretch will comprise 151 piers and 1,337 segments. As of now, 517 segments have been cast.

On Tuesday, work commenced on laying 12 segments between piers 453 and 454, with four segments already placed. The remaining eight are expected to be completed in the coming days, said officials.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The construction of the first span on the PCMC to Nigdi route has begun. We are committed to completing this route at the earliest.”

The extended corridor will feature four stations—Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti-Shakti—and is designed to connect key residential, commercial, and industrial areas across Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Chinchwad station will provide easy access to the Indian Railways station, religious sites, and industrial zones. Akurdi station will serve nearby educational and industrial clusters, while Nigdi and Bhakti-Shakti stations will improve connectivity to entertainment hubs and act as transit points for city buses heading toward semi-urban areas like Dehu, Chikhali, Talegaon, and Vadgaon, said officials.

