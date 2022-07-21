Pune Metro funding agency may invest in PCMC-Nigdi extension

PUNE: Pune metro’s funding agency- Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the work. The agency has also shown interest in funding the extension route between Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Nigdi.

The statement issued by Maha Metro stated, “AFD France has funded the reach 3 viaduct, traction and auxiliary power supply, signalling, telecom, lifts and escalators, environment control system, tunnel ventilation system and rails for the project. AFD has funded Rs1,669 crore for Pune metro.”

“AFD team led by Setareh Ataian and Rajnish Ahuja visited the Pune metro on July 20 and 21 to take an overview of the project. The team visited the PCMC station and took a ride from PCMC to Phugewadi. The team has also keen to know about the PCMC to Nigdi line extension,” said Maha Metro

The AFD team visited civil court office, The Mutha riverfront along the metro alignment, the underground section and the Vanaz and Range Hill car depots, said officials

