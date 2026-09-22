Pune Metro gets 180 crore state funding for three expansion corridors

The Maharashtra government has approved ₹180 crore in fresh funding for three Pune Metro expansion corridors in the 2026-27 financial year, including ₹100 crore in equity and ₹80 crore as an interest-free subordinate loan for the Swargate-Katraj corridor. The state urban development department issued a directive regarding these decisions on September 18.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is implementing the Swargate-Katraj Metro corridor, which has an approved project cost of ₹2,954.75 crore, as a fully underground extension. (HT FILE)

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The Vanaz-Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi-Wagholi extensions will receive ₹20 crore as equity contribution. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is implementing the Swargate-Katraj Metro corridor, which has an approved project cost of ₹2,954.75 crore, as a fully underground extension. The state government has committed ₹397.83 crore as its equity contribution towards the project.

The latest ₹100 crore release takes the total state equity released for the corridor to ₹200 crore. Earlier releases included ₹60 crore in August 2025 and ₹40 crore in December 2025.

The government also approved an ₹80 crore interest-free subordinate loan for the Swargate-Katraj project, sanctioning a total subordinate loan of ₹322.10 crore for the project. With the latest release, the total subordinate loan disbursed will reach ₹160 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The government order states that the subordinate loan will be repaid in a single instalment after repayment of the main loan taken for the project. The loan is currently interest-free. If interest becomes applicable in future, the amount will be recovered from Maha-Metro along with applicable interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government order states that the subordinate loan will be repaid in a single instalment after repayment of the main loan taken for the project. The loan is currently interest-free. If interest becomes applicable in future, the amount will be recovered from Maha-Metro along with applicable interest. {{/usCountry}}

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Maha-Metro officials said that funds are released in phases and would be utilised for priority works to expand Metro connectivity to more parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The second government resolution (GR) concerns extensions of the existing Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro corridor. It covers Vanaz-Chandni Chowk Corridor 2A and Ramwadi-Wagholi/Vitthalwadi Corridor 2B.

The combined project has a revised approved cost of ₹3,626.24 crore. The state government has committed ₹479.71 crore as its equity contribution. The order approves ₹20 crore from the 2026-27 budget as the state’s equity contribution. With the latest release, the total state equity disbursed for the two extensions will rise to ₹80 crore. The state had released ₹60 crore on June 19, 2026.

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The Vanaz-Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi-Wagholi/Vitthalwadi corridors together cover 12.75 km and 13 stations. The extensions are intended to improve connectivity to Chandni Chowk, Kothrud, Kharadi and Wagholi.

The latest funding is part of the state government’s financial support for the expansion of Pune’s Metro network. The GR directs Maha-Metro to maintain separate accounts for funds received from the Centre, the state government, and the Pune Municipal Corporation.