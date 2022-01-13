Pune Metro installs Marathi signboards at stations

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has started to install station name boards in Marathi after state notification to put up signboards in the Marathi (Devnagari script) at all shops and other establishments.

As the commercial metro operations in Pune is slated to roll out soon, Maha-Metro has started installing signboards in the surrounding areas in Marathi and English languages.

At Garware college and civil court stations, some residents demanded proper translation in Marathi and use ‘Mahavidyalaya’ instead of college and ‘ Zila Nyayalaya’ instead of civil court.

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday decided to make it mandatory for shops with fewer than ten employees to use Marathi signboards.

The Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act will be amended for this, Industries Minister Subhash Desai had said.

The decision was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting, Desai has said who also holds the Marathi language portfolio.

Meanwhile, to get better connectivity and promote green travel Maha-Metro has started a public bike-sharing system near stations. Residents can hire a bike to travel in nearby areas. Also, instead of using private vehicles, they can use cycles and park near metro stations.

(With inputs from PTI)