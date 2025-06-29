Pune Metro plans 15 new trains to enhance connectivity

In a move to improve passenger convenience and strengthen the city’s public transport system, Pune Metro has decided to add 15 new trains— totalling 45 coaches —to the current fleet in the coming months. Currently, Pune Metro operates 34 trains with a total of 102 coaches, carrying over 1.7 lakh passengers daily. (HT)

These additional trains are being procured to support the two newly approved metro corridors. Each train will consist of three coaches.

Currently, Pune Metro operates 34 trains with a total of 102 coaches, carrying over 1.7 lakh passengers daily. With the new addition, the fleet size will increase to 49 trains and 147 coaches.

The expansion aims to reduce crowding and shorten travel time for commuters. The new trains will be rolled out once the ongoing work on the new corridors is completed, enhancing metro connectivity across the city.

“With the Centre’s approval for two new lines, the need for more trains has become essential,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works) Pune Metro.

“We are planning to reduce train frequency from the current 7 minutes to 5 minutes, and later to 3 minutes, as the number of passengers is increasing. If needed, we will add more coaches to the existing trains—expanding from 3 to 6 coaches—and also purchase new trains,” he said.

He added, “Out of the total 34 trains, 31 are currently in operation. Two more trains are yet to be added and will be delivered soon by the company.”

The daily ridership goal for Pune Metro is expected to reach 3.5 lakh passengers in the coming years.

Hemant Sonawane, director, public relations and administration, Pune Metro, said that the ridership is steadily increasing. “We are continuously working to boost passenger numbers through feeder services. Currently, we serve around 1.7 lakh commuters every day using 34 trains,” he said.

He further said, “Central government approved two new Pune Metro routes — from Swargate to Katraj and from PCMC to Nigdi in August 2024 and October 2023 respectively. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these routes includes funding for 15 new trains.”

“Pune Metro has now issued a work order for these trains to the concerned company. The new trains will be delivered within two years. Each train will have three coaches. With these additions, Pune Metro will get 45 new coaches in the coming years, he added.

“With more trains being added, the metro will become much more convenient, especially during peak hours. It will reduce waiting time and make daily travel smoother,” said Aniket Deshmukh, a daily commuter from Kothrud.

Pune Metro trains run every 7 minutes during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am. In non-peak hours, the frequency is every 10 minutes between 6 am to 8 am, 11 am to 4 pm, and 8 pm to 10 pm. From 10 pm to 11 pm, trains operate at 15-minute intervals.

According to Pune Metro data, Line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) has consistently recorded higher ridership than Line 1 (PCMC to Swargate). From May to June 27, 2025, Line 2 had a total of 25,96,984 passengers, while Line 1 had 21,14,611 passengers. In May 2025 alone, Line 2 recorded 26,15,914 riders compared to Line 1’s 21,46,951.

Connectivity boost

34 Current number of trains

102 Current number of coaches

15 New trains to be added

45 New coaches to be added

49 Total trains in future

147 Total coaches in future

1.7 lakh Current daily ridership

3.5 lakh Planned daily ridership target