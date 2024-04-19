Pune Metro records over 15K daily ridership on Ruby Hall-Ramwadi stretch

More than 15,000 passengers travel on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi Metro stretch daily, as per data by the Pune Metro. The metro stretch which started operations on March 6 this year covers a distance of 5.5 kilometres and includes Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi stations. In March, there were 72,849 average daily passengers using Pune Metro’s Line 1 and Line 2 every day. The total daily revenue collected was an average of ₹ 11, 30,886. (HT FILE PHOTO)

However, the entry and exit point work of Yerawada station on the route is still underway so it will be operational after Lok Sabha elections, said officials.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to Pune Metro’s schedule, Ramwadi is the final stop on Line 2, running from Vanaz to Ramwadi. Ramwadi sees more than 6,500 passengers commute every day. At Ruby Hall station, over 4,000 passengers travel to and from other destinations, while Bund Garden station has an average daily footfall of 1,700 passengers.

Metro crosses daily 70,000 ridership mark

In March, there were 72,849 average daily passengers using Pune Metro’s Line 1 and Line 2 every day. The total daily revenue collected was an average of ₹11, 30,886.45.

After starting from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch, the overall ridership of the metro has gone from average daily 72,849 to 78,311 in the month of April (up to April 19).

In August 2023, PM Modi flagged off Phugewadi station to civil court stations and Garware stretch of Pune Metro line-1 and Garware college station to Ruby Hall clinic station of Pune Metro line-2.

Afterwards, the number of passengers increased steadily, reaching 65,000 in September 2023. It then decreased gradually, hitting 47,292 in November due to Diwali festivities and school vacations.

In January, Pune Metro increased train frequency to 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, compared to the previous 10 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively. The number of metro train trips also increased from 161 to 224, contributing to the rise in daily ridership. After the decision, ridership started to pick up again after November-2023 and it has now exceeded 70,000 in April-2024 till date.