Pune Metro: Shivajinagar,Civil court underground stations ready by Q1 2022

PUNE: With more than 75% of work on the elevated metro stations complete, the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation (Maha Metro) has decided to focus on underground metro stations in the first quarter of 2022. Shivajinagar and Civil court will be among the first metro stations to be ready in February 2022.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha Metro, said, “Among the underground stations, Shivajinagar and Civil court will be completed first as more than 60% of the work has been completed. Work is going on in full swing under the supervision of contractors. The tunneling work is also progressing at good speed.”

The underground stretch between Agriculture College and Swargate is part of the 16-kilometer Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor. There are five underground stations. Of these five metro stations, Maha-Metro is erecting multi-modal hubs at three stations. The underground station of Mandai is behind schedule as the land was handed over to Maha Metro only in July. The tunneling work speeded-up after crossing the Mutha river, with 80% of it having been completed as of now.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager (administration), Maha Metro, said, “After Shivajinagar and Civil court, Swargate, Phadke haud and lastly Mandai station will be completed. We have set a four months’ deadline to complete the underground stations.”

With Maha Metro having completed 65% of the work on Pune metro, the priority sections namely, Sant Tukaram nagar to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware college will be soon made operational for passengers. The complete Pune metro project will wind up by December 2022. Pune metro has 30 stations and is spread over two corridors running a distance of approximately 33.1 km. The 17.4 km line 1 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate has a 6 km underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate. The 15.4 km line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi is an elevated one.