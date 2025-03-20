Pune minibus accident: ‘Jumped out, moments later bus burst into flames:’ Survivor recounts horror

All employees of Vyoma Graphics who were in the ill-fated minibus that caught fire in Hinjewadi on Wednesday morning were on their way to work when the tragedy struck. Four died in the accident, while five sustained injuries, two of them with severe burns, police said. Survivors recount their escape. Charred remains of a tempo traveller that caught fire while it was ferrying some employees of a company to their office, at Hinjewadi, near Pune, Wednesday. (PTI)

Fire spread rapidly

“I managed to jump out through a window to save my life. Just moments later, the entire vehicle was in flames,” said Pradip Raut, a survivor, describing how quickly the fire engulfed the bus.

Another survivor requesting anonymity said, “I didn’t think the flames would spread so fast. Fortunately, I survived by jumping out of the vehicle.”

According to the survivor, those who were in the front seats acted swiftly and evacuated.

“I was sitting in the front seat when I first noticed smoke. Within seconds, flames started spreading inside. The driver was the first to jump out, and I followed him through the front door. Two of my colleagues managed to escape as well. A couple of others broke the window and jumped out,” the survivor recalled.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 7:30 am while 14 employees, and the driver, were travelling in the minibus.

“Prima facie, an electric short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Four employees were unable to escape and died in the incident, while six sustained serious burn injuries. Four others managed to get out safely,” said an officer from the Hinjewadi police station.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar Shinde (60), Raju Chavan (40), Gurudas Lokhare (40), and Subhash Bhosale (42). They worked as a supervisor, printing machine operator, courier person and paper-cutting operator, respectively, the police said.

A colleague of the victims said, “The entire team was on duty for the first shift and was on the way to work when this tragedy happened. We have lost four colleagues, and six others are injured.”

Bharat Kapse, divisional fire officer, MIDC Pune Region, explained how the fire spread so quickly. “The fire started in the engine and reached the driver’s cabin. Since the vehicle was moving, flames engulfed it within minutes. The seat covers and foam caught fire instantly. Moreover, all the windows were locked, which allowed the flames to spread even faster,” he said.

Families devastated

Yuvraj Misal, brother-in-law of 42-year-old victim Rajan Chavan, said, “He has two school-going children, and his wife is a homemaker. His elderly parents, who live in Kolhapur, depended entirely on him. His sudden death has left the family without support.”

Ravindra Lohkare, brother of victim Gurudas, added, “Gurudas’s wife suffers from a chronic illness. The entire family depended on him. He managed everything—household chores, cooking, and office work—all on his own. His loss is devastating.”

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Hemant Rasane raised the issue in the assembly and demanded help from the government.

“The state government should instruct the concerned company to extend all the necessary help to the employees. Even check the reason behind the fire in the vehicle.”

Rahul Narvekar, assembly speaker, said, “The state government needs to take serious note of the accident and extend all the necessary help.”

Condition of the injured

The injured were rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic in Hinjewadi. Behram Khodaiji, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “Six patients were brought to our hospital for emergency care. Two have sustained over 40% burns and are in critical condition, one has suffered 20% burns, and another with 5% burns remains unconscious. One patient with minor burns is stable. Tragically, four individuals were declared dead at the site.”

Dr Sudheer Rai, COO of Ruby Hall Clinic, added, “Our medical team is providing the highest level of care to the injured. In such emergencies, immediate and specialized treatment is crucial. Two patients were later shifted to Surya Sahyadri Hospital in Shivajinagar.”

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, the company has not yet announced any compensation for the victims’ families, two of whom have lost their sole breadwinners.

Dr Jaising Shinde, general surgeon at Surya Sahyadri Hospital, Kasba Peth, said, “Two male patients are undergoing treatment for deep burns. A 56-year-old has suffered 35%-40% burns on his face and body, while a 42-year-old has similar injuries. Both are under close observation.”