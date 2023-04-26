Chandrakant Patil seeks action against illegal hoardings, overhead cables

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday sought action against illegal hoardings and overhead cables in Hinjewadi IT Park area. Patil instructed authorities to take prompt action.

Patil on Wednesday took a review meeting with Hinjewadi Industrial Association members along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune Municipal Commissioner, Pune district collector and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation officer regarding various issues in the IT park area.

After the hoarding collapse in Ravet killed five people, industry representatives raised the issue of illegal banners and hoardings and overhead cables in Hinjewadi. Patil asked officials to remove all hoardings and take police protection if necessary.

Patil also asked officials to open the flyover in Hinjewadi IT Park area. Currently work is underway and Patil asked officials to issue notices to contractors if work is being delayed. He asked them to ensure that work is completed earlier than the set target.

The issue of traffic at Wakad Chowk and Man Road was also discussed in the meeting.

Patil also asked authorities to manage garbage in the Hinjewadi IT Park area.