Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days

PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. The power supply at her bungalow was disrupted since March 3 and no work was carried out till 12pm on April 21 by MSEDCL officials and the line man who visited her place multiple times, according to Karmarkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the MSEDCL refuted Karmarkar’s allegations saying, “The property was locked and that’s why it took time to restore power. There are three meters and the bill of one of the meters was unpaid. When that meter was removed, the consumer came to know about the power outage. The consumer paid the bill after which there was an issue in the wire which we sorted out. It was a lengthy process which is why it took time,” said Manoj Nemade, assistant engineer, ITI branch, Baner-Balewadi.

Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence. “First they thought, I had not paid the bill then they told me there is a problem in the meter after which they found a fault in the wire. The wire was not available with them so I bought them a wire but the work was still not completed at the earliest,” said Karmarkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}