Pune MSEDCL staff assaulted over disconnecting power supply

An employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was allegedly assaulted in Vimannagar by a consumer whose electricity connection was cut off for not paying outstanding bills, said officials.

Satish Unde (39), a senior technician, sustained injuries to his hand, said police.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, after which Unde approached the Vimantal police station and lodged the complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have arrested the accused identified as Sushil Jalindar Navale (35).

Unde, was on duty of recovering outstanding electricity bills and disconnecting power supply of the defaulters. As per complaint Unde had disconnected power supply of Navale’s house from the last six months, even after that, Navale was illegally using electricity, hence, Unde and his team went to disconnect illegal power supply. When asked about the illegal power supply, the accused abused Unde.

Assistant sub-inspector MS Pathak said, “The accused threated and beat the MSEDCL staffer with iron rod. Unde was taken to the hospital. He has a fractured finger.”

The police have registered a case under section 353 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).