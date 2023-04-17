PMC calls for two-day water cut, meet to discuss supply plan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with the state water resources department has called a meeting on Tuesday, April 18, to discuss water planning and cuts even as it goes ahead with water cuts in various parts of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 19, in the name of emergency repairs. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with the state water resources department has called a meeting on Tuesday, April 18, to discuss water planning and cuts (HT FILE PHOTO)

The PMC has scheduled the Tuesday meeting following Maharashtra chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava’s instructions on Saturday to use water carefully and make plans for the coming days in view of a possible El Nino effect and delayed monsoon. Whereas the PMC is going ahead with the proposed water cuts in the Sinhagad Road area and the eastern parts of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. According to the civic body, urgent repairs are needed at Wadgaon pumping station, and the main water supply line near Ramtekdi under Cantonment Water Works. The water supply in the Sinhagad Road area and the eastern parts of the city will be restored, albeit with low pressure, on Wednesday and Thursday, April 20, respectively.

While PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday said, “We have been coordinating with the water resources department officials and have arranged a meeting to discuss a plan wherein we will come to know how to tackle the water problem.”

Ramdas Taru, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, PMC, said, “During the summer season, the demand for water increases. It reaches 1,670 MLD (million litres per day). In the winter season, our water demand is around 1,600 MLD. As the summer starts, the demand gradually increases from 1,600 to 1,670 MLD.”

Prasana Joshi, executive engineer of the water supply department, PMC, said, “Normally, we carry out maintenance and repair works on Thursdays. However, due to some emergency repair work, we have scheduled water cuts in the Sinhagad Road area and eastern parts of the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. These are not undeclared water cuts and will not create any difference in water savings.”

Indrabhan Randive, executive engineer of the Cantonment Water Works, said, “We have scheduled water cuts in the cantonment area on Thursday. The work is only related to one water tank. So, a very limited area including Hadapsar Gaothan, Magarpatta and Keshav Nagar etc. will be affected.”

Regarding the water cut in the midst of summer, Asha Kavatekar, a resident of the Sinhagad Road area, said, “Water cuts during the summer create a lot of problems. I am a working woman. Water is extremely essential. We can manage drinking water by buying cans. But we cannot manage water for daily usage because we have a limited storage system and there is greater usage during the summer season. Before imposing the water cuts, the PMC should have considered the problems of the residents.”

Preeti Shinde, a resident of Keshav Nagar area, echoed similar sentiments and said, “Already, Keshav Nagar area is getting inadequate and irregular water supply. Now, the PMC has planned a water cut. It is a very annoying situation for us. We have six family members. It is very difficult to manage an entire day without water supply.”