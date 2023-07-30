PMC withdraws water cut as water stock in dams cross 73%

Pune: With storage in five dams that supply water to the city crossing the 73 per cent mark, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to cancel the once-a-week water cuts implemented across areas. Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil made the announcement on Saturday.

According to the guardian minister, the irrigation department will release water to fill up small lakes in the district. (HT PHOTO)

Patil, after taking review of the water situation in the district during the meeting at Circuit House on Friday, instructed the administration and water resource department to release water for agricultural purpose.

Earlier, considering low water storage at dams and the El Nino warning, PMC had introduced weekly cut on Thursdays. Residents of some areas had complained that the water cut was stretched to three days to regularise supply.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, irrigation department officer Prasanna Joshi, executive engineer Shewata Kurhade and PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar were present at the meeting chaired by Patil.

“As there have been good rains in the district and catchment areas and enough water stock at dams, I have instructed officials to withdraw the water cuts,” said Patil.

According to the guardian minister, the irrigation department will release water to fill up small lakes in the district. “We will review water situation in the next few days and take decision accordingly,” Patil said.

As on Friday, the storage in five dams stands at 27 TMC (Thousand million cubic feet). On the same day last year, it was 21.46 TMC.

