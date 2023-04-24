PMC steps up drive against unauthorised hoardings, banners; 500 taken down

Against the backdrop of the hoarding collapse incident in Kiwale last week, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is continuing with its drive to remove unauthorised hoardings, banners, boards, and flex.

Against the backdrop of the hoarding collapse incident in Kiwale last week, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is continuing with its drive to remove unauthorised hoardings, banners, boards, and flex. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till Monday evening, the civic body has taken down 51 hoardings, while over 500 banners, flex and posters, flags, and kiosks together were also brought down.

“On April 19 and 20, there have been actions taken against 35 hoardings in total while 12 such structures were taken down on April 21 and four on Monda. The Sky Signs department has taken action against hoardings around various parts of Pune,” said Baburao Satpute, superintendent, PMC Skysigns and Licensing Department.

On Monday Sudhir Mehta, lead & coordinator, Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR) met District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar seeking action against hoardings to be stepped up.

“Met with Hon. Guardian Min @ChDadaPatil ji and PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar ji. The Administration will be stepping up action against illegal hoardings across #Pune. It is also important to recognize that given the widespread and sheer numbers, eradicating illegal hoardings is not solely the responsibility of the administration. It is a collective responsibility that extends to all citizens and organizations in #Pune. Illegal hoardings not only harm the aesthetic appeal of the city, but they also pose significant safety and environmental risks. By doing so, we can create a more sustainable future for our city and leave a positive legacy for generations to come,” Mehta tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the tragic incident in Kiwale, that killed five persons, PMC announced a structural audit of hoardings and promised stringent action against those involved.

Officials said the Sky Signs department has served notices to unlicensed posters, hoardings and flexes all around the city.

According to Satpute, ward offices of PMC in different parts of the city are identifying and looking into the illegal hoardings.

“Once they identify an illegal structure, they report to the sky signs department who give the permission to take it down. The sky signs department also provides logistical support to the ward officers like Cranes and machines to systematically take down the illegal hoarding structure,” Satpute added.

The citizens have welcomed this move and have also shared pictures of certain hoardings and such structures near or around the roads of their localities, further assisting the Sky Signs department in the action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has been a concerning sequence of cases of collapse of hoardings around various parts of the city, taking many civilian lives and injuring more upon their collapse.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the fall of the hoarding in Kiwale and have arrested those involved in the case.