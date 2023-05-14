PMC extends property tax payment deadline due to delay in printing bills

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the property tax payment deadline to July 15 due to delayed printing of bills. Currently, 7.10 lakh bills have been printed and are ready for dispatch, while citizens can begin paying their bills online from Monday, said officials.

According to officials, the bill distribution process starts on April 1 each year. However, since the government announced 40 per cent waiver in the third week of April, the process of printing the bills was delayed. The PMC property tax department will dispatch the bills from May 15.

Residential properties registered after 2019 cannot avail the 40% tax waiver as the owners do not live in the Geographical Information System (GIS)-based survey properties, which is one lakh. The number of such bills is around 4.5 lakh.

The bill can be deposited in the tax payment centres by giving the property number. Property owners do not need to carry a copy of the new bill.

Property tax department head Ajit Deshmukh said , “We have printed and readied 7.10 lakh property bills. The link for online payment will be activated on Monday morning.Those who pay their property bills between April 1-31 are given a concession between 15-20 per cent and this year since the bills were printed late, the same facility can be availed till July 15. Those citizens who will get bills by May 31 can avail the concession till July 31.”

Those citizens who have registered their email id with the PMC will get their bills on their email, while those who have their cellphone number registered with be sent an online payment link. The citizens can also log onto the PMC official website to pay bills, said officials.