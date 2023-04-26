PMC instructs depts to carry out reinstatement of roads as per guidelines

Taking serious note of the substandard restoration work which led to pothole-ridden roads for the most part of last year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department has instructed all companies and agencies along with its water supply and drainage departments to carry out the reinstatement of roads properly as per the guidelines issued. In particular, the PMC road department has instructed the water supply and drainage departments to minimise the digging work and concentrate instead on the reinstatement of roads before the monsoon.

(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

Sahebrao Dandge, executive engineer of the road department, said, “We have given strict instructions to all companies and agencies along with the water supply and drainage departments to carry out reinstatement of roads as per the circular issued by the road department. We have given technical specifications along with diagrams to all agencies and PMC departments. It is for the first time that we have issued a circular.”

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer of the water supply department, said, “We have given instructions to all contractors to strictly follow the procedures for reinstatement of roads. This year, we have decided to limit water supply works during the monsoon season. We are concentrating on reinstatement work this time. The work is going on in different parts of the city.”

Santosh Tandale, chief superintendent of the drainage department, said, “Last year, the water supply and drainage departments carried out digging work in different places at the same time. Now, we are carrying out reinstatement work as per the road department’s instructions. There is no digging work being carried out currently. We have finished all the work.”

This year, the PMC road department has given digging permission to various companies and agencies including BSNL, Maharashtra Gas Nigam Limited (MGNL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Tata Communication, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), Power Grid Corporation and others. Besides that, the water supply department has taken permission to lay water pipelines for the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme.