PMC sets up ‘Reduce, Reuse & Recycle’ centres

The Pune Municipal Corporation (BMC) has established ‘Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR)’ centres throughout the city to encourage people to donate old clothes, books, plastic items, and other items that can be refurbished, reused, and remade into new products and given to those in need.

The campaign was inaugurated by additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Saturday and will go on till June 5, 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The campaign was inaugurated by additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Saturday and will go on till June 5, 2023.

According to Asha Raut, head of PMC’s solid waste management department, the civic body has initiated the effort to maintain the city clean in accordance with the central government’s guidelines.

“We have set up 15 RRR centres across the city, and 170 sub-centres will be opened soon to collect used clothes, gadgets, toys, and so on,” she explained.

Raut further informed that citizens can give away old books, furniture, utensils and even E-garbage at these centres. She added that the PMC plans to start a mobile van to collect recyclables from the citizens.

PMC intends to build sub-centres in housing societies, shopping complexes, open grounds, and market locations throughout the city in the coming days. The list of collection centres and sub-centres will be available on the PMC website. Citizens can get further information on helpline number 9765999500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON