PMC appeals to e-auto owners to apply for 25K grant

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed owners of electric auto rickshaws to apply for the ₹25,000 subsidy. The applications to avail this grant began on Tuesday, said officials.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to owners of electric autorickshaws to apply for the ₹ 25,000 subsidy. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC deputy commissioner Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has received grants under the 15th Finance Commission to promote electric vehicles in the city. Considering this, the civic body is offering ₹25,000 subsidy to e-autos. We plan to offer this subsidy to 5,000 e-auto owners. Those who have registered the e-autos with Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) can benefit.”

The form is available on PMC’s official website. The owner needs to fill the form and attach require documents. Those selected for the grant will receive the payment, added Jagtap.

The civic body is also providing grants to those auto rickshaw owners who have converted their autos to CNG.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON