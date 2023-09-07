News / Cities / Pune News / PMC takes action against illegal hotels at Shivajinagar

PMC takes action against illegal hotels at Shivajinagar

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 06:47 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) removed encroachments from hotels in Shivajinagar area, freeing up 5,200 square feet of space.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday took action against the hotels in Shivajinagar area and removed encroachments.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday took action against the hotels in Shivajinagar area and removed encroachments. (HT PHOTO)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday took action against the hotels in Shivajinagar area and removed encroachments. (HT PHOTO)

In the drive, action was taken against Hotel Bamboo and Hotel Fountain.

PMC executive engineer Bipin Shinde said, “PMC took action against the hotels around Shivajniagar. At least 5,200 square feet space is free after the drive. PMC used gas cutter for removing encroachments.”

Recently, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar took a meeting with the building permission department and anti-encroachment department and instructed them to take action against illegal structures. Kumal also instructed to take action against illegal hotels and submit a daily report to the PMC commissioner office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out