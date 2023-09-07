PMC takes action against illegal hotels at Shivajinagar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday took action against the hotels in Shivajinagar area and removed encroachments. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday took action against the hotels in Shivajinagar area and removed encroachments. (HT PHOTO)

In the drive, action was taken against Hotel Bamboo and Hotel Fountain.

PMC executive engineer Bipin Shinde said, “PMC took action against the hotels around Shivajniagar. At least 5,200 square feet space is free after the drive. PMC used gas cutter for removing encroachments.”

Recently, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar took a meeting with the building permission department and anti-encroachment department and instructed them to take action against illegal structures. Kumal also instructed to take action against illegal hotels and submit a daily report to the PMC commissioner office.

