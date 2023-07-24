Pothole-ridden roads slow down traffic in Pune

The various busy stretches across the city dotted with potholes this monsoon have exposed the poor quality of road works carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Potholes seen near Onkareshwar temple in Pune. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Some of the roads have become unmotorable and others are hit by vehicular congestion leaving commuters inconvenienced and bringing down the traffic speed.

Naveen Bokil, who regulary travel from Hadapsar to Hinjewadi, said, “Potholes have developed at Swargate and Baner Road. Metro work on Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar stretch has already reduced the road width and potholes and waterlogging at side lanes has cause immense hardships to commuters.”

Sheetal Shewale said, “Due to rains, many residents prefer to use private vehicles and it adds to traffic chaos as potholes at busy stretches, including chowk areas, already slow down traffic.”

“Many internal roads at Bibwewadi area have potholes,” said Rohidas Jadhav of Katraj area. Residents of Pune cantonment areas have also reported of potholed-ridden roads.

PMC officials said that complaints regarding potholes on the municipal helpline is also coming from areas on the outskirts of the city like Ambegaon, Katraj, Padmavati and Baner areas.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nitin Kadam said, “Earlier, residents used to blame the elected members. Now when an administrator is running the civic body, they are facing the same issue.”

Rashika Jain said, “PMC has dug up many newly constructed concrete roads for laying water pipelines. Now, they have tarred the dug-up parts of the stretch, leaving it uneven at many parts and causing waterlogging at roadsides.”

VJ Kulkarni, head, PMC road department, said, “It is true that potholes have emerged at some areas, including busy chowks. Our team will repair the damaged stretches whenever there is rain break. Potholes are reported mainly at spots where roads were dug up for various works.”

