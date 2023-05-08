PMC awaits funds from state to execute infra projects

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has undertaken several infrastructure development projects in the city, is still waiting for state government assistance months after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured of financial help.

The Katraj Kondhwa Road, a chronic traffic congestion spot, is high on priority of the authorities. (HT PHOTO)

PMC has planned several flyovers, underpasses and road projects in the city which cost more than ₹2,000 crore. As the project cost and land acquisition cost are high, the civic body appealed to the state government for financial help.

Fadnavis who is also the finance minister in January promised state funding for several projects.

Fadnavis, who was in the city to inaugurate the flyover at Golf Club Chowk at Yerwada, had said, “PMC has asked state for financial help to execute various projects. The total cost of these projects is ₹2,000 crore. The state government will bear 60 per cent cost, while the civic body will have to contribute 40 per cent.”

Fadnavis also instructed PMC to submit details of projects to the state government.

Vikas Dhakne, PMC additional commissioner, confirmed that the civic body has submitted a proposal for the same.

VG Kulkarni, head of PMC road department, said, “We have asked for financial help for 15 flyovers and underground projects, including land acquisition costs for Katraj- Kondhwa and Shivane Kharadi Road. But we have not received any response from the state government.”

One of the senior officers from PMC requesting anonymity said, “We were expecting some provisions in the state budget, but no funds were allotted. We will not require the entire amount in one go but in small parts.”

Recently, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil assured the civic body of the required funds.

