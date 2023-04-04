PMC resumes stalled work on Sinhagad Road auditorium

PUNE:

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to complete the remaining work of an auditorium on Singhgad this financial year and open it to the public before next year.

The civic body has resumed work on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium on Sinhagad Road, which has been stalled for four to five years and is expected to be completed before the end of the year. The project’s total cost is expected to be around ₹12 crore.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar included ₹2 crore in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 for this auditorium and promised that work would be completed before the next budget was presented.

The proposed auditorium is located near the Funtime Cinema on Sinhagad Road. As there was no financial provision for the facility in the annual budget over the last few years, the development work was lying idle.

For many years, residents of Sinhagad Road had been demanding to build a cultural centre in the locality.

Vishal Tambe, corporator, of Pune Municipal Corporation and ex-chairman of the Standing Committee, PMC had raised the issue of an unfinished auditorium on Sinhagad Road a few years ago. The administration promised to finish it son, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC was unable to make any budgetary provision for it.