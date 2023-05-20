One section of Mohammadwadi-NIBM link road to be opened in June first week

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department is likely to open one side of the slope section of Mohammadwadi-NIBM link road by the first week of June. The much-awaited ₹3-crore slope reduction project was commissioned by the civic body in the first week of April without giving prior notice to the area residents.

PMC faced public flak as traffic was thrown out of the gear.

The road department had promised to open one side of the slope section road by the first week of May but postponed it. Residents allege that the civic body has failed to meet the deadline because of tardy pace of work.

Danish Khan, resident of Imperial Society, said, “The slope reduction road work has been inordinately delayed due to lack of adequate manpower. PMC must not hurry but employ more personnel on ground to ensure the work is completed as per standard. The delay in opening this stretch for public has left other roads congested.”

Tara Singh, president, Anandvan Residents Forum, said, “PMC must complete the work with caution as a MNGL gas pipeline was damaged causing a fire incident due to some digging work. The road should be reopened for public before the onset of monsoon.”

Daljeet Goraya, director, NIBM Annexe Citizens Forum, said, “We daily face commuting issues.”

Avinash Kamthe, PMC road department sub-engineer, said, “Some issues related to concrete curation and minor construction work will take around another 12 days. We will open one side of the road in the first week of June.”