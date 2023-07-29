PMC to screen students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis

Pune: A couple of days after issuing a public advisory for conjunctivitis, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has decided to screen primary and higher secondary students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis.

PMC health department has decided to screen primary and higher secondary students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis from August 1. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The free screening tests will begin from August 1. Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has urged parents to bring children at schools for screening. The decision was taken following a recent conjunctivitis outbreak in Alandi of Pune district and Buldhana district. Conjunctivitis is an infection or inflammation of the transparent membrane called the Conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. Symptoms include redness, irritation, dryness, puffy eyes, swollen lining of the eye, or watery eyes, said officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “The reported cases are majorly amongst schoolchildren. Children found infected with conjunctivitis or any other eye ailments during screening will be treated at PMC-run hospitals free of cost. Citizens should take preventive measures and visit the nearest municipal hospital in case they develop symptoms.”

