PMC writes to private labs, hospitals to notify vector-borne disease cases

With the city reporting an upturn in vector-borne disease cases since the onset of the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department on Thursday sent a letter to all private practitioners, hospitals and laboratories within its ambit to report cases of vector-borne diseases. Officials said that delay on the part of private doctors and labs in reporting such cases leads to delay in containment of the vector-borne diseases. While the PMC recorded July’s first death due to dengue on Wednesday, the death had occurred in May but the reporting was delayed, according to PMC officials.

While the PMC recorded July’s first death due to dengue on Wednesday, the death had occurred in May but the reporting was delayed, according to PMC officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of the PMC and head of the vector-borne diseases control programme, said, that in case of vector-borne disease cases, prevention and containment activity can be immediately initiated to check the spread of cases and prevent outbreaks. “However, non-coordination or late reporting on the part of private doctors, hospitals and labs is likely to cause a surge in cases,” he said.

“We have sent a letter to all pathology labs, private doctors and practitioners in the city to notify us about vector-borne disease cases. Dengue cases have started increasing in the city and there is no preventive vaccine or drug available for the treatment of dengue. Due to this, early reporting of cases is necessary for implementing preventive measures before the disease takes on epidemic proportions. We request everyone to cooperate; action will be taken against those who fail to do so,” Dr Devkar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another doctor from the PMC on condition of anonymity said that in case of failure to report cases, the civic body will initially slap show cause notices followed by action as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. “Section 17 of the Bombay Nursing Home Registration (Amendment Act) 2005 also makes it mandatory for all private hospitals to report cases of infectious and non-infectious diseases to the local authorities. The state government even in the past had issued a circular regarding timely and mandatory notification of notifiable cases of disease,” the doctor said.

Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, said that all hospitals notify notifiable diseases to the PMC and that everyone is now aware about notifiable diseases so there should be no problem from private doctors. “If there is any change in the reporting mechanism, the PMC should guide the private doctors and hospitals. All private practitioners should immediately inform the PMC about such cases without waiting. We are ready to support the PMC officials. The PMC should also notify private doctors and hospitals about all relevant updates,” Patil said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON