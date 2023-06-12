Talk about my Parliament performance: Supriya Sule on elevation as NCP working president

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule on Sunday said she was proud to be the daughter of Sharad and Pratibha Pawar and those asking questions should access her Parliament performance.

The three times Lok Sabha MP also stressed that she will report to senior party leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Jayant Patil in the state, a day after Sharad Pawar elevated her to the post of the working president along with Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel.

“Yes, there is dynastic politics and I am extremely proud that I am a daughter of Sharad and Pratibha Pawar. Why should I run away from this?” said Sule.

“Why can’t we talk about performance while we talk about dynasty politics? Look at my Parliament performance. Now Parliament is not run by my father. But that performance data in the Lok Sabha shows that I am on the top of the chart. There is no dynasty politics. That’s on merit. I think you can’t selectively use nepotism against me or anybody,” she said.

“At the national level, I will report to Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel. In state, I will report to Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil,” said Sule.

While Sule’s promotion once again triggered talks of Ajit Pawar being unhappy, the leader of the Opposition once again reiterated that he is satisfied with the decision since he was never interested in national politics.

“Sule was doing well in national politics while my focus is Maharashtra. For the past several years, Sule is in Delhi. Patel and I became MP at the same time in 1991, but as I was not interested in national politics, I resigned and joined state politics,” he said adding that he was happy with the decision.

Earlier on Saturday, Ajit had said it was he who proposed Sule’s name for the post of working president.